Patricia McKeough
Wausau - Patricia "Pat" A. McKeough, age 94 of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Pat was born in Grand Rapids, MI, the only daughter of the late John Charles and Leone (O'Brien) McKeough. She attended the University of Grand Rapids and later moved to Wausau in 1960. She soon started working as the assistant vice president of Wausau Insurance, a job she truly enjoyed. Pat worked there until 1990, and continued working for three more years as a consultant.
A woman of many interests, Pat traveled the world with her friends. She once stated that there were only a few countries that she hadn't visited. She also enjoyed golfing, curling, playing bridge, and reading. Pat was known for her giving nature and she loved volunteering for many organizations, including her church and Good News in Wausau.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 Second St. Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Burial will be in Washington at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the church.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be given at brainardfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Red Cross Marathon County Chapter, 1602 N. 2nd Ave., Wausau, or to the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019