|
|
Patricia Quinlan Ochota
Schofield - Patricia Quinlan Ochota, passed away on November 24, 2019, peacefully, in Marco Island, Florida.
Patricia was born to the late Theodore and Isabelle Quinlan on March 15, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, and was eagerly welcomed into the world by her sister Suzanne. She attended St. Catherine of Siena High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work from the College of St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota.
Patricia married Jerome Ochota in 1964, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in Chicago. The couple settled in Oak Park, where they remained active members of the community for over 40 years. Upon retirement, Patricia and Jerome relocated to Wausau, Wisconsin, to be closer to their daughter and her family. Patricia is survived by her husband Jerome, daughter Suzanne O'Neill, granddaughter Patricia O'Neill, sister Suzanne Larocca, many nieces and nephews including Daniel, Mary Pat, Lynn, Nancy Schmidt, Timothy, Michael Larocca, Kathy Sniegowski and Adam Zajac. Patricia was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Thomas Larocca, sister/brother-in-law Bernadette and Dennis Zajac, and son-in-law Charles O'Neill.
Patricia loved people, dogs and conversations with both. She was able to start a conversation with any individual, anywhere, and leave that person feeling valued. She devoted herself to helping and serving others. As a social worker with the Oak Park Township, her compassion touched the lives of her clients and co-workers. Her selflessness was most evident in her love for family. Whether you called her Pat, Patsy, Mom, Nana or Aunt Patsy, you knew she loved you and would give you her all, without concern for what she might receive in return.
A visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 9:45 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:30 a.m. at Ascension Church, 808 S. East Ave., Oak Park. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to are appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019