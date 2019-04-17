|
Patricia Raymond
Wisconsin Rapids - Patricia A. Raymond, 83, Wisconsin Rapids, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, following a brief hospitalization at Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born April 4, 1936, in Freemont, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kuhn) Binkley. She married Wilbert Raymond on Nov. 15, 1958. He died Feb. 11, 2007.
She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Fremont, Ohio, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo, Ohio, received a bachelor's degree from Milton College in Milton, Wis., and received her Master of Education, Professional Development, from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Patricia spent her life taking care of all of those around her, professionally and personally. She was a charter member of the College of Northwestern Ohio, a board member for Mid-State Technical College (retired), board member, and volunteer, of Career Closet of Wisconsin Rapids, member of the Parrish Council of Catholic Women (Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Wisconsin Rapids), and a board member of the National Certification for Activity Professionals.
Survivors include four sons, Donald (Leza) Raymond, Eau Claire, Thomas (Ellen) Raymond, Mount Horeb, Timothy (Kris) Raymond, Cambria, and James (Libby) Raymond, Wisconsin Rapids; ten grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jose), Hannah, William, Emily (Loren), Trudy, Patricia, Jack, Genevieve, Jeff (Brittany), and Matthew (Camille); four great-grandchildren, Xander, Elise, James and Ryker; a brother, Mike (Sherry) Binkley; a sister, Sue (Paul) Burmeister, Freemont, Ohio; and a litany of nieces, nephews, and various hangers on. She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Binkley, and two sisters, Barb Haubert and Rose Isaac.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 750 10th St., Wisconsin Rapids. The Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Mid-State Foundation, 500 32nd Street North, Wisconsin Rapids. Memorials will be used to fund nursing student scholarships in Patricia Raymond's name at Mid-State Technical College.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019