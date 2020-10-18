1/1
Patricia Steckbauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Steckbauer

Stoughton - Patricia (Pat) Mae Steckbauer died peacefully in her sleep on October 15, 2020. Born July 20, 1932 to Doctor Orville and Mrs. Donna Damp, Pat was the oldest of four children. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig, and is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Skodinski and Susan Knight, and sons William and Robert Nauta and daughter Carmel Peterson, three grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat had four marriages, to Harold Nauta (divorced) and Earl Peterson, Oscar Meyer and Kenneth Steckbauer (all deceased). With that, Pat mastered the skill of blended families, with all new family members welcomed.

In life, Pat was very creative with sewing and knitting, and enjoyed travel, visiting numerous countries and most of the states. For many years Pat wintered in Naples, and later Lakeland, Florida, while maintaining a home in Wisconsin, as well.

A private graveside ceremony will be held in late Spring or early Summer, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America, at www.dementiasociety.org

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
445 Main Street
Birnamwood, WI 54414
(715) 449-2688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved