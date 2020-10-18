Patricia Steckbauer
Stoughton - Patricia (Pat) Mae Steckbauer died peacefully in her sleep on October 15, 2020. Born July 20, 1932 to Doctor Orville and Mrs. Donna Damp, Pat was the oldest of four children. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Craig, and is survived by her sisters, Bonnie Skodinski and Susan Knight, and sons William and Robert Nauta and daughter Carmel Peterson, three grandchildren, two greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat had four marriages, to Harold Nauta (divorced) and Earl Peterson, Oscar Meyer and Kenneth Steckbauer (all deceased). With that, Pat mastered the skill of blended families, with all new family members welcomed.
In life, Pat was very creative with sewing and knitting, and enjoyed travel, visiting numerous countries and most of the states. For many years Pat wintered in Naples, and later Lakeland, Florida, while maintaining a home in Wisconsin, as well.
A private graveside ceremony will be held in late Spring or early Summer, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Dementia Society of America
