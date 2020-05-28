Patricia Tallmadge
Wausau - Patricia "Pat" Tallmadge, née McSweeney, 86, Wausau, formerly of Wayne, Michigan, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital
She was born April 30, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louis J. and Lucy (Hicks) McSweeney.
Pat, a resident of the Detroit area for 63 years, attended Detroit Public schools and graduated from Northwestern High School, June 1952. Following graduation, Pat worked at Burroughs Adding Machine Co., Import - Export Division, Detroit until her marriage to Walter H. Tallmadge on March 22, 1957.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, and their two daughters, Mary Louise Allen, and Julia Ann Tallmadge. Other losses include five half-brothers, two half-sisters, a nephew, and her special friend and companion of 10 years, Earl W. Chrudimsky, formerly of Aniwa and Eland, WI. Earl passed away at their home on February 9, 2010.
While raising her family in Wayne, MI, Pat enjoyed homemaking, the PTO, being a leader in Girl Scouts, golfing with her husband, and socializing with family and friends. She worked at Nankin Hospital, Carpenter Hospital, Eudaly and Weston Insurance Agency, all located in the Wayne area; but her real calling was politics. In the early 1960's, after being involved in a Teamster sponsored educational program D.R.I.V.E. (Democratic Republican Independent Voters Education), Pat spent the next 30 years working and managing the District Operations of U.S. Representative William D. Ford (D - Taylor, MI), retired and deceased. While serving Congressman Ford, Pat was a charter member and officer of the 15th Congressional District Democratic Org., the Wayne Democratic Party, and the Michigan Democratic Party. She proudly served as Delegate and Alternate to several National Democratic party conventions.
Following her retirement from federal service, and the untimely death of her husband in 1993, Pat began a seven-year hitch volunteering as parish secretary at St. Mary's of Wayne Catholic Church. In late October 2000, Pat moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and grandchildren. It was there she met Earl and they soon began their life together. Summers were spent traveling around Wisconsin and winters were spent enjoying the Gulf of Mexico near their home in Donna, TX. She also found time to enjoy the slots and casinos as they traveled around the country.
Pat is survived by her son-in-law, Elmer R. Allen, Wausau; granddaughter, Jennifer (Dennis) Mark, Pensacola, FL; and grandson, Jason (Jennifer) Howells, Wausau. She is also the proud great-grandmother of Cailee Anne, Carter Mitchell and Chloe Michelle Howells, and Ayla Reneé Mark. In the Detroit area, she leaves many nieces and one nephew, Gary M. Scott, Washington, MI.
Private family services are being held at a later time. Pat will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in the City of Wayne, MI. Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Wausau - Patricia "Pat" Tallmadge, née McSweeney, 86, Wausau, formerly of Wayne, Michigan, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital
She was born April 30, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Louis J. and Lucy (Hicks) McSweeney.
Pat, a resident of the Detroit area for 63 years, attended Detroit Public schools and graduated from Northwestern High School, June 1952. Following graduation, Pat worked at Burroughs Adding Machine Co., Import - Export Division, Detroit until her marriage to Walter H. Tallmadge on March 22, 1957.
Pat is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, and their two daughters, Mary Louise Allen, and Julia Ann Tallmadge. Other losses include five half-brothers, two half-sisters, a nephew, and her special friend and companion of 10 years, Earl W. Chrudimsky, formerly of Aniwa and Eland, WI. Earl passed away at their home on February 9, 2010.
While raising her family in Wayne, MI, Pat enjoyed homemaking, the PTO, being a leader in Girl Scouts, golfing with her husband, and socializing with family and friends. She worked at Nankin Hospital, Carpenter Hospital, Eudaly and Weston Insurance Agency, all located in the Wayne area; but her real calling was politics. In the early 1960's, after being involved in a Teamster sponsored educational program D.R.I.V.E. (Democratic Republican Independent Voters Education), Pat spent the next 30 years working and managing the District Operations of U.S. Representative William D. Ford (D - Taylor, MI), retired and deceased. While serving Congressman Ford, Pat was a charter member and officer of the 15th Congressional District Democratic Org., the Wayne Democratic Party, and the Michigan Democratic Party. She proudly served as Delegate and Alternate to several National Democratic party conventions.
Following her retirement from federal service, and the untimely death of her husband in 1993, Pat began a seven-year hitch volunteering as parish secretary at St. Mary's of Wayne Catholic Church. In late October 2000, Pat moved to Wisconsin to be near her daughter and grandchildren. It was there she met Earl and they soon began their life together. Summers were spent traveling around Wisconsin and winters were spent enjoying the Gulf of Mexico near their home in Donna, TX. She also found time to enjoy the slots and casinos as they traveled around the country.
Pat is survived by her son-in-law, Elmer R. Allen, Wausau; granddaughter, Jennifer (Dennis) Mark, Pensacola, FL; and grandson, Jason (Jennifer) Howells, Wausau. She is also the proud great-grandmother of Cailee Anne, Carter Mitchell and Chloe Michelle Howells, and Ayla Reneé Mark. In the Detroit area, she leaves many nieces and one nephew, Gary M. Scott, Washington, MI.
Private family services are being held at a later time. Pat will be laid to rest at Glenwood Cemetery in the City of Wayne, MI. Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.