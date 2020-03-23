|
Patricia Z. Hasteriter
Middleton - Patricia "Patty" Zielke Hastreiter, age 89, died on Saturday, March 21st at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI surrounded by her loving family.
Pat was born December 22nd, 1930, in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold Zielke and Theodora (Niggemann) Zielke. She grew up in Rib Lake, helping in her parents general store as soon as she was old enough to make change. After graduation she attended St. Joseph's School of Medical Technology in Marshfield to become a lab technician. While in Marshfield, Pat met Al Hastreiter and on July 26th, 1951, they married in Rib Lake. The couple moved to Pulaski, New York to begin their life together. Pat and Al adopted three children; Alan, Lee, and Lynn, with whom they moved to Indianapolis in 1961, where Pat was a full time homemaker. She enjoyed being a girl scout troop leader, sewing her children's clothes, and playing bridge. Pat and Al moved to Wausau in 1970, creating Hastreiter Hardwoods, Inc. in 1973. They ran the company together until retirement in 1990. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage before Al's passing in 1994.
Pat loved spending time with Al at their "river house," keeping a large and colorful flower garden, and enjoying the company of her children and grandchildren. She could shop with the best of them, dressed to the nines for every holiday, and never passed up the chance for a scoop of ice cream. Pat found love a second time when a high school romance was rekindled with Joseph Clayton "Claytie" Grow whom she married in January 2004 only to lose him six days later from an aneurysm.
Pat is survived by her two daughters; Lee (Michael) Shipway of Wausau, WI, Lynn (Matt) Vande Sande of Middleton, WI; one daughter-in-law Jessica Hastreiter of Wausau, WI, one sister-in-law, Mary Zielke of Overland Park, KS; seven grandchildren, Patrick (Julie) Shipway of Burnsville, MN, Matthew Hastreiter of Boulder, CO, Samantha Shipway of New Richmond, WI, Elizabeth Hastreiter (Dean Gumtz) of Wausau, WI, Megan Vande Sande of Middleton, WI, Andrew Hastreiter of Wausau, WI, and David Vande Sande of Middleton, WI; and two great-grandchildren, Brent Jennejohn of Wausau, WI and Isabella Shipway of Burnsville, MN; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her grandparents; her parents; her husband, Al; her brother, Harold "Mike" Zielke; her son, Alan; and husband, Claytie Grow.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Fr. Mark Pierce from Church of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau, will preside. A live stream of the service will be made available at www.brainardfuneral.com, and will be available for future viewing.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Services in Fitchburg for the wonderful care provided in her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name may be sent to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center or Agrace Hospice Services.
