Patrick J. "Snipe" Neupert
Wausau - Patrick J. "Snipe" Neupert, 72, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 17, 1947 in Neenah, son of the late Leonard and Esther (Krohn) Neupert.
For more than 40 years Snipe was a truck driver in the Wausau area. He began his career with LB Trucking, later retiring from Advanced Disposal.
He was active with model railroading, enjoyed hunting and fishing and found great joy spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include one brother, Robert (Wendi) Neupert, Rothschild and their son, Raymond Neupert, Madison, Patrick's daughter, Rebecca (Michael) Tuley, Wausau and her children, Emily and Caleb Tuley, Wausau, and his former wife, Wendy Jones and members of the Jones family who loved him like a brother/uncle.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Smith and his uncle and aunt, Ray and Jewel Neupert.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Rib Mountain. The Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Snipe's name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 22 to July 24, 2019