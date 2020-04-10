|
|
Patrick J. Wilson
Wausau - Patrick J. Wilson, 69, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, due to lingering health issues. He was born on August 27, 1950, in Wausau, the son of Elizabeth Wilson and William Wilson.
Patrick will always be remembered for his love of nature, animals, friends and family. Patrick enjoyed cooking, carpentry, sports, playing cards, photography and golf. He, also, had a love for music and a passion to read.
Patrick was married on August 11, 2007 to Lynn Halida. Although they later divorced, they remained close friends and together raised their beloved dog, Hooch. Lynn and Pat enjoyed traveling together, having made many trips across the United States. Patrick will always be remembered for his ability to tell stories of his many adventures over the years, his kindness and his ability to meet new people.
Patrick had a strong faith and professed his love for Jesus. He received pastoral care from Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He also was an active member in A.A. for a better part of his life. He felt very blessed to have known and shared so many experiences with both his A.A. and Al-anon friends. Patrick loved to make people smile and provided much encouragement and support for the newcomer. He truly had a "zest" for life.
Patrick is survived by his brothers; Michael (Georgia) Wilson, Coeur d'Alene, ID, Mark (Theresa) Wilson and their children, Laura and Joseph, Middleton, WI; as well as many cousins. Also, his ex-wife and very special friend, Lynn, his beloved dog, Hooch, and his very special friend John, who spent many hours caring for him over the last few years. Pat is preceded in death by his parents, as well as many aunts and uncles.
At this time, we would like to "Thank" the doctors and nursing staff of the Aspirus Hospital for their constant care and love shown to Pat at the time of his passing. A celebration of life, will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's name can be directed to the Alano Club of Wausau Inc, 711 McClellan St, Wausau, WI 54403. Pat was a great supporter of the Alano Club and will be greatly missed by the fellowship there.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020