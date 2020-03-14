Resources
Patrick M. Kelly

Patrick M. Kelly Obituary
Patrick M. Kelly

Patrick M. Kelly, 69 died on March 11, 2020 at Pride, TLC after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Patrick was born on January 26, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI to Charles and Gladys Kelly.

He graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1972 and worked in IT for his entire career.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, stepsons Jeffrey (Sandra) Zahn, Christopher (Mary) Zahn, Kerry (Rhonda) Zahn, two step-grandchildren Samantha (Zahn) Wengelski and Nicholas (Mychaela) Zahn, and one step-great granddaughter, Amanda Wengelski.

The family would like to thank Pride, TLC and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their kind and loving care during his extended illness.

Patrick's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
