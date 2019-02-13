Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Cemetery
235962 North Troy St.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Cemetery
235962 North Troy St.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Rothschild - Patrick J. Madden 77, Rothschild passed away on February 8, 2019 at North Central Health Care in Wausau, WI. He was born on July 14, 1941 to Donald and Gloria (Siemers) Madden in Wisconsin Rapids on July 14, 1941 at Riverside Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery 235962 North Troy St, Wausau. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 with a service at 2:00. A full obituary will be on John J. Buettgen Funeral Home web site. Online condolences can be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
