|
|
Patrick P. Wirkus
Orfordville - Patrick P. Wirkus, 53, Orfordville, formerly of Richland Center, met the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
He was born January 12, 1966 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Meyer) Wirkus. He graduated from Northwestern High School and furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. In May of 2005, he married Nancy (Ewers) Weitzel. She survives.
For many years, Patrick worked as a Quality Control Engineering Specialist in Richland Center, before moving to Orfordville, where he was currently employed at Fairbank, Morse/Empro.
Patrick was co-founder of the Richland Center Ridge and Valley Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was an avid golfer on a league at Quail Run Golf Links, and one week every year in March, Patrick enjoyed traveling to Kentucky to golf with friends. Among his favorite pastimes, he liked bowling, hunting, attending country music festivals and was an avid Badger and Packer fan.
Most of all he loved time spent with his family and friends, especially his camping trips with Nancy and his granddaughter, Erica.
Survivors include, his loving wife, Nancy Wirkus, Orfordville; step-daughter, Diane (Michael) Weitzel, Lebanon, IN; granddaughter, Erica Weitzel, Greenwood, IN; sisters, Carol (James) Streveler, Brule; Marjean (Jim) Bomski, Denmark, Patty (James) Nowak, Stratford, Rosemary Bohman, Stratford, Jane (Glen) Dickson, Marshfield and Betty (Dave) Krall, Marshfield; brothers, Donald (Anna) Wirkus, Chile, John (Barb) Wirkus, Wausau, Joseph Wirkus, Stratford, Charles Wirkus, Las Vegas, NV, Frank (Sandy) Wirkus, Wausau, and Mike (Jackie) Wirkus, Marshfield; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Wirkus, Stratford and Gloria Wirkus, Edgar; brother-in-law, Michael Kuyoth, Edgar; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Sharon Heckal and Joan Kuyoth; brothers, Robert and James Wirkus; and brothers-in-law, Lyle Heckal and Clifford Bohman.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church, 103 North 4th Avenue, Edgar. Rev. Robert Streveler will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Private burial will in the parish cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's favorite charity in memory of Patrick.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019