Patrick Patton
Mosinee - On Thursday, April 11, 2019, Patrick Patton, husband, father & friend to many, passed away at the age of 70 in Fort Myers, Florida. Patrick is survived by his wife, Lynn (Wirsbinski) Patton; siblings Karen (Craig) Schemenauer, Arnold Patton; daughters Melissa (Keith) Bushman, Nichole (Matt) Beliunas & Natalie (Kevin) Ponsler.
Preceded in death was his beloved sister, Kay Lynn Patton in 1993. After being married on April 17, 1994 Patrick and Lynn courageously raised Kay's daughter Natalie (Kevin) Ponsler, as their own. This uniquely blended family gave them 7 grandchildren: Brooklyn & Trenton Meyer (Melissa Bushman), Amelia, Addison & Amanda (Nichole and Matt Beliunas), Kaylyn & Adeline Ponsler (Natalie and Kevin Ponsler). They would have been married 25 years this month.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, lifelong friend, Kurt Jacobs, and niece, Jennifer Patton.
Patrick was born 1/29/49 in Wausau, WI to Earl Norman Patton & Glady Mae (Moss) Patton. Patrick worked at Greenheck Fan Corporation as a Maintenance Mechanic Journeyman, for 37 years, until his retirement in 2010.
Patrick was a real MacGyver and could fix anything with some gum, a pencil, and his ingenuity. He was always busy with projects, but always complaining about them, although unable to live without them. Patrick will be remembered for his fun-loving, hilarious personality and the love he had for others. He was always ready to play a prank or tell a story (most of which we were unsure if they were believable).
He had a love for aviation all his life and became a private pilot; his appreciation for aviation was passed onto his family and friends, who regularly attended EAA with him. He inspired and assisted his son-in-law Matthew (Nichole) in achieving his private pilot's license and together they were proud to rebuild and own a Piper Tri-Pacer Airplane that they kept at CWA and flew regularly.
As with many stories Pat was honored to tell, one was the naming of his granddaughter. While walking through EAA with his daughter, Nichole - as they were looking at planes he said "Nicky (who at the time was expecting), that was Amelia Earhart's airplane, you should name the baby Amelia" and so it came to be.
Pat enjoyed many recreational activities from attending the Hodag, snowmobiling, skiing, boating, camping, and traveling. Having a destination wedding with Lynn in Port Canaveral FL, he also traveled to Melissa's wedding in the Bahamas, Nichole's wedding in Key West, FL, and Natalie's wedding in Wausau - as it was important to him to walk the girls down the aisle. Whether it was camping with family and friends in his early years, to being campground hosts at the Big Eau Pleine and RVing around the United States with Lynn this past year, he was able to enjoy many sights. From the Canyons to the Ocean, and the Alamo to a party in New Orleans on Bourbon Street - he was always ready for an adventure.
Pat always made the time to talk to people, tell a joke or a story, and laughed easily. He embraced joy, which always shone in his beautiful blue eyes. He had warmth and pureness of heart, which he willingly shared with all he knew. Nobody was a stranger in his eyes, but an opportunity to meet and connect.
Pat embraced the children that enriched his life from foster kids, nieces, nephews, grandkids, to friends' children; they were always susceptible to his pranks, jokes, and fishtails at Beans Eddy or Snipe Hunting.
Many will mourn Patrick, including his Hodag Family & the circle of friends from the Eau Pleine where he enjoyed many days on the pontoon. It was important for him to share time with family and friends, living each day fully.
To honor Patrick's admiration for aviation, in place of flowers, a fund has been established in his name to assist in funding the "Honor Flight." Honor Flight is an organization dedicated to transporting US military veterans to Washington, DC to see the war memorials, at no cost to the veterans. Please direct your donation here: https://neverforgottenhonorflight.com/donate/
Patrick wanted a celebration of his life; therefore, casual, Hawaiian, or as he called the "Charlie Sheen Shirt" would be appropriate to wear. A service to honor a life well-lived will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Mosinee. The Rev. Gail Ray will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 10 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2019