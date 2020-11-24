1/1
Patrick T. McGivern
1958 - 2020
Patrick T. McGivern

Wausau - Patrick T. McGivern, 62, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Pat was born on March 16, 1958 in Wausau, son of the late Patrick and Joan (Bickford) McGivern.

Pat graduated from Wausau West High School in 1976, and proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Jonas Ingram from 1978 - 1982. After the service, Pat returned to Wausau where he was a life-long resident. Pat worked many years at Wisconsin Public Service Weston Power Plant and Merrill Tool and Water Jet, before retiring due to health issues.

He is lovingly survived by four siblings, Karen (Robert) Vanney, Andrew (Jeana) McGivern, Daniel McGivern, Sandra (Allen) Fletcher; three nephews and two nieces.

A celebration of life gathering will be held in the summer of 2021.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
