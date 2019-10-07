|
Patty "Cozzie" Grimm
Wausau - The Wausau community lost a beautiful soul on October 3, 2019. Patty "Cozzie" Grimm, 52, was born on June 4, 1967 in Norfolk, VA to parents Bob and Tish Cosentino. Graduating from Newman Catholic High School in 1985, and later, UW-Oshkosh, she choose to settle back into her hometown, Wausau.
The sudden passing of dear Patty has left a void within our family and our community. Because of her lasting impact, those of us left here today will surely carry out her legacy.
Patty was a ray of light to all she met. She was a champion for her family, her community, and her place of employment, the Pine Grove Cemetery. Patty walked the entire park daily, knowing it intimately and understanding the sacred ground she was immersed in. She worked tirelessly to assist grieving families, local historians, and curious visitors to learn of their loved ones and the souls laid to rest within. She even took care of the wildlife that called the cemetery their home. Through her daily walks, she was able to grow her spirituality and self-realization, which afforded her the energy to focus deeply on her life roles as mom, wife, daughter, sister, and friend.
Patty treated all with kindness and compassion. She was wise with her words, quick with a joke, and free with her laughter. Those closest to Patty will remember how easy it was to be around her. She made it her mission to comfort, give, and be fully present. Patty knew how to make everyone feel welcome. She was always there with a smile, a plate of food, a glass of wine, and rich conversation.
Patty leaves behind her soul mate Tom Grimm; daughters Ani and Seta; parents Tish and Bob Cosentino; sisters Teresa (Todd) Connolly, Ann (Dan) Lemmer and Chris (Bill Hewett) Cosentino; step-daughters Kate and Emily; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by nephew Gio Robert Cosentino; uncle Fr. Jack Cosentino, and her beloved dog Anoush.
Friends are invited to share their memories of Patty with her family during visitation at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge Street, Wausau on Monday, October 7 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Fr. Steve Brice will officiate the celebration of life mass. Patty will be laid to rest following services at Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's name can be made to the Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, WI 54403 or Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403.
Patty's family wishes to thank Detective Jim Martin, Deputy Megan Sowinski and Chaplain Duane Hamilton along with the Wausau Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff's Department, as well as the other first responders and emergency response teams that assisted during this time. Their dedication, care, and compassion are deeply appreciated.
Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau Chapel is assisting the family. To share memories and condolences with Patty's family, please visit brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 7, 2019