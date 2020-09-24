1/
Paul Bruss
Paul Bruss

Wausau -

Paul D. Bruss, 71, of Wausau went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Reverend Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at the East Danish Cemetery, New Denmark , WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com. Social distancing will be observed and facemasks will be required.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
SEP
29
Burial
11:30 AM
East Danish Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
