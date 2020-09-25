Paul Bruss
Wausau - Paul D. Bruss, 71, of Wausau went to his eternal rest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at his home after a 2 ½ year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was born in Green Bay on July 16, 1949 to Wilber and Helen (Johnson) Bruss. As a youngster, Paul grew up on the family dairy farm in rural Denmark. Paul learned early what it was to work hard….something that taught him a good work ethic for his future jobs. He attended Manitowoc Lutheran High School where he achieved more than 1000 points in his high school basketball career. He went on to Bethany Junior College and Mankato State Minnesota where he received a degree in Physical Education and Health. Paul's path took him down retail management working at Fleet Farm for 22 years and Petco for 18 years. After retiring, Paul worked at Helkes as a funeral assistant. On December 28, 1974 he married Pauline Henningsen at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Denmark.
Paul was an avid golfer who liked to try new courses and usually would come home with more golf balls than he started with. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and was a season ticket holder for many years. Paul also enjoyed watching the Badgers, Brewers and pro golf. He took pride in his children and grandchildren's sporting events, encouraging them to always do their best and work hard. For 35 years, Paul attended the Boys State Basketball Tournament and March Madness was a season in his life. Never one to sit still, Paul liked going to the gym and doing yard work which he never considered a chore. He loved to grill and never a summer day went by that Paul wouldn't ask "what are we having on the grill tonight"? Paul was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau where he served on various ministry boards and attending bible study.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline of Wausau, three children. Rhonda (Garrett) Mohr, Menasha, Rebecca (Brian) Turner, Cincinnati OH, Matthew (Dana) Bruss, Wausau, seven grandchildren, Cason, Kelsie and Tyler Mohr, Jacob, Rachel, & Andrew Turner, and Dylan Bruss with a new grandbaby arriving in January. Paul is further survived by his brother, Carl (Mary Jane) Bruss, Mishicot, sister-in-law, Vida Bruss, Green Bay, in-laws, Pat Henningsen, Janet Henningsen, Keith and Mary Henningsen and Joe and Mary Beth Hawley, his aunt, Eleanor Halbeck and nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends and neighbors that he was fond of. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rachel, his parents, Wilbur and Helen, brother, Harold and in-laws, Arnold and Hazel Henningsen.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Reverend Zach Holdorf will officiate. We invite you to join a live stream of Paul's funeral ceremony beginning at 12:50 p.m. on Monday. To join the live stream, please go to the bottom of Paul's obituary at www.helke.com
. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at the East Danish Cemetery, Denmark, WI. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau and again at the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
. Social distancing will be observed and facemasks required..
We would like to thank Ascension Hospice, Dr. Adedayo Onitilo and the staff at Marshfield Cancer Care for all the support, care and kindness they gave Paul and our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be allocated to organizations important to Paul.