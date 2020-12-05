Paul Renn
Tomahawk - Paul N. Renn, age 80 of Harrison, passed away on December 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander.
Paul was born on May 29, 1940 in Harrison to Henry & Whilemina (Schoone) Renn. He was married to Kathy Peters on November 30, 1963; she preceded him in death in 2001. Paul served our country with the US Army. Paul was a mason, owning Paul Renn Masonry from 1976 until retirement in 2005. In the wintertime, Paul also had Paul Renn Sleigh Rides through the Harrison Hills with his team of Belgian Horses. Paul loved drinking old fashioneds, listening to polkas and watching the Packers. He also enjoyed sitting on the deck at his cottage.
Paul is survived by his children - Scott (Rita) Renn of Tomahawk, Stacy (Jon) Splittgerber of Green Bay and Jeff (Hokie) Renn of Tomahawk; 6 grandchildren - Andrew, Ethan, Brooke, Mariah, Breanna & Delaney; 2 great grandchildren - Ian and Kinsley; and 1 great grandchild to be born. Paul is further survived by siblings - Sr. Francis Renn of Oshkosh, Isabel (Neal) Olkives of Rib Lake, Peter (Kathy) Renn of Harrison and Mary (George) Sladek of Merrill. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife - Kathy, 1 granddaughter - Stephanie Lynn, 4 brothers & 3 sisters.
The Funeral Service for Paul Renn will take place at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Deacon Dan Towle will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM.
Krueger Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.