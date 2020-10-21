Paula Minor
Mosinee - Paula Minor, age 50, died Thursday October 15, 2020 at St. Rita Adult Family Home, Mosinee, Wisconsin.
She was born January 22, 1970 in Beloit, daughter of the Phillip and Mary (Silverhus) Minor.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery, Beloit. Paula will be interred near her siblings, Joey and Patricia Minor.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com