Paulette Domask
Bevent - Paulette M. Domask, 56, of Bevent, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born to John and Agnes (Gruna) Wanta on July 3, 1963 in Wausau.
On September 29, 1984, Paulette was united in marriage to James Domask at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield.
Paulette was employed as a Receiving Specialist at Shopko for 24 years. She was currently employed in the cafeteria for D.C. Everest. Paulette was an avid gardener and enjoyed canning. She enjoyed snowmobiling, shooting pool and spending time in her swimming pool. Most important was the time spent with her family and she will be deeply missed.
Paulette is survived by her husband, Jim; mother Agnes Wanta of Weston; two daughters, Vicki (boyfriend Matt) Domask of Bevent and Miranda Domask of Wisconsin Rapids; three sisters, Maxine (Mike) Folz of Rothschild, Janet (Bob) Schmitz of Rib Mountain and Mary Jo (John) Kolbeck of Weston; her mother-in-law, Adeline Domask of Bevent; sisters-in-law, Judy (Kevin) Borski of Stevens Point and Bernice (Mike) Suwyn of Bevent; her special dog, Kira and grand-dog, Harper as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. William Menzel will preside. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020