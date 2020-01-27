|
|
Paulette Rothmeyer
Merrill - Paulette Rothmeyer, age 71, of Merrill, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Pine Crest Nursing Home under Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on April 14, 1948 to Paul H. and Betty A. (Peterson) Grefe in Merrill. Paulette attended and graduated from Merrill High School and went to work as a CNA at Pine Crest and at the hospital in Merrill. She met Dennis Rothmeyer and exchanged marriage vows on July 25, 1970 in Merrill. He survives.
Paulette loved to go for car rides. She enjoyed spending time with family, going to the cabin, and Easter egg hunts with the grandkids. Paulette & Dennis would go on casino runs together. She would bake the best Christmas cookies, which the grandchildren loved. Paulette looked forward to her monthly lunch outings with her friends and she appreciated going to all the family gatherings. She will be dearly missed.
Paulette is survived by her loving husband; Dennis, son; Anthony Rothmeyer, daughters; Danielle (Tim) Kurtz, Melissa (Brian) Krueger, all of Merrill, grandchildren; Riley Kurtz, Madelyn Kurtz, great grandchild: Beau Riley Gillhouse, siblings; Phillip (Mary) Grefe, Merrill, Bonnie (Phil) Stuckey, Antigo, David (Julie) Grefe, VanCover, WA, Mary (Chuck) Gorton, VanCover, WA, Peter (Amy) Grefe, Merrill, Matt (Beth) Grefe, Merrill, Angie Grefe, Wausau, Tom (Marsha) Peterson, Eagan, MN, sisters & brother in laws; Sandy (Vern) Buchberger, Rhonda (George) Krautkramer, Sherri (Clinton) Wallis, Kevin (Jess) Rothmeyer, fur family member "Sasha", many other relatives & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father and mother in law; Derold and Delores Rothmeyer.
The funeral service for Paulette will be held 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Lucas Williams and Pastor Mary Pat Campbell will co-officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10am until the time of the service, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Special thanks to: Pine Crest Nursing Home, Davita Dialysis Staff, Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services Staff, all family & friends who were able to help Paulette when needed, and George & MaryAnn Zinser.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020