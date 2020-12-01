Pauline M. Erdman
… 'Well done, good and faithful servant. … Enter into the joy of your master.' Matt 25:23
Pauline M. Erdman passed away in her sleep Sunday morning, November 22, 2020 at her home in Weston at the age of 88. She now joins her husband Rev. Leonard (who died September 21st), parents, siblings and granddaughter in the Heavenly Choir and joyous reunion with her God and Savior Jesus Christ.
Pauline's life was a witness to God's blessings. She was born (about 3 months premature) at home in Twining City, Maryland in 1932 at the height of the Great Depression, the 1st child of Walter and Marie (Tanner) Fletcher. She was delivered by her grandmother (midwife Mary Pauline Fletcher), and it was noted that she was born without fingernails or eyelashes and kept alive in a shoebox in the oven.
In spite of the shaky start, Pauline graduated with honors from Bladensburg High School, Maryland, in 1948 at the age of 16. Immediately following high school, she moved to Illinois to attend Concordia College - River Forest to pursue a degree in teaching (her lifelong love), paying for her education with money she had saved from jobs while in high school. Her 1st teaching position was at St. John Lutheran School in Forest Park where she taught 37 kindergarten students. While at River Forest, she met her husband of 68 years, Leonard Erdman. They married on June 28th, 1952. Following their marriage, they moved to Springfield where Leonard followed his calling into the Pastoral Ministry at Concordia Seminary. In addition to raising her family of 5 children, Pauline faithfully supported Leonard's ministry as a Pastor's wife (Social and Church Secretary), as well as teaching (VBS, Bible studies, Sunday school, substitute teacher), Ladies Aid, Choir (leading and participating), and singing in various vocal groups. In addition, she authored the lyrics for several contemporary Christian songs. She also was involved for over 50 years in LWML at the local and national levels, publishing several Bible studies through them.
Pauline was recognized as an intelligent, loving, patient, and gracious Christian, teacher, mentor, friend, and hostess.
Pauline is survived by children Mary (Stephen) Shuler and children Rebecca and Jason; John (Coleen) and children Michael and Laura; Thomas (Joan) and children Andrea, Eric and Melissa; James and children Alicia, Alison and James, Jr.; Peter and children Kirk and Maari; and foster daughter Earlene VanSickel, and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Susan (John) Railey, and sisters-in-law Pat Fletcher and Judy Fletcher, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Erdman, father Walter, mother Marie, sister Sharon, brothers Eugene and Walter, Jr. and granddaughter Michelle Shuler.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 6, from 5 - 8pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor David Wetmore will officiate. Visitation and funeral will be held at Christ Lutheran, 1300 Townline Road, Wausau. Local guidelines of social distancing and masks will be followed. The Service will be recorded and available for viewing at http://www.clc-wausau.org/online-resources.html
. A private Interment for Pauline and Leonard will be held at St. John Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
Memorials can be directed to Camp Luther, 1889 Koubenec Rd, Three Lakes, WI 54562 or Faith in Action of Marathon County, 630 Adams St, Wausau WI 54403.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the caregivers from Interim HealthCare for their compassionate and loving care of Pauline.