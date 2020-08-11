1/1
Pauline Pagryzinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline Pagryzinski

Hatley - Pauline Pagryzinski, 98 of Hatley, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Pauline was born on February 2, 1922, in the Town of Reid, the daughter of Pete and Susie (Gorski) Cebula.

On October 30, 1943, Pauline was united in marriage to Robert Pagryzinski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1988.

Pauline farmed for many years until 1988. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and Rose bushes. Pauline especially liked trips to the casino and going out to eat. She was a member at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church.

Pauline is survived by four children, Gladys (Richard) Heisler, Ralph (Jean) Pagryzinski, David (Judy) Pagryzinski, and Jerome Pagryzinski; three sisters, Marion Kostka, Natalie Ostrowski, and Mattie Wanta; two brothers, Willy and Jim Cebula; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two brothers, Daniel and Henry; a granddaughter, Nicole; and a daughter-in-law, Sally.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of mass at church.

The family would like to thank Homme Home and Ministry Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. Also, to Fr. Gus and Sister Mary Ellen for their visits and prayers.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved