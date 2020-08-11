Pauline Pagryzinski
Hatley - Pauline Pagryzinski, 98 of Hatley, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Homme Home of Wittenberg.
Pauline was born on February 2, 1922, in the Town of Reid, the daughter of Pete and Susie (Gorski) Cebula.
On October 30, 1943, Pauline was united in marriage to Robert Pagryzinski at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. He preceded her in death on October 2, 1988.
Pauline farmed for many years until 1988. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and Rose bushes. Pauline especially liked trips to the casino and going out to eat. She was a member at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church.
Pauline is survived by four children, Gladys (Richard) Heisler, Ralph (Jean) Pagryzinski, David (Judy) Pagryzinski, and Jerome Pagryzinski; three sisters, Marion Kostka, Natalie Ostrowski, and Mattie Wanta; two brothers, Willy and Jim Cebula; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two brothers, Daniel and Henry; a granddaughter, Nicole; and a daughter-in-law, Sally.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of mass at church.
The family would like to thank Homme Home and Ministry Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care. Also, to Fr. Gus and Sister Mary Ellen for their visits and prayers.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com