Peggy Reno



Wausau - Peggy Lou Reno, age 73, of Wausau, died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. View Care Center with her family by her side.



Peggy was born on November 21, 1945 to the late Oliver and Freda (Brightbill) Finn in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She received her nursing diploma from Harrisburg Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing. She then went on to serve her country honorably in the United States Army as an operating room nurse during the Vietnam War. While in the Army she met, fell in love with, and got engaged to Dennis Reno. After their discharge in May of 1969, they were married on June 28, 1969 in Harrisburg. After the Army she worked in geriatric nursing for many years becoming an assistant director of nursing. Her love of lifelong learning lead her to further her education at Mt. Senario College, where she earned her BSN. Later, Peggy became a parish nurse at First Presbyterian Church



Peggy was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and a life member of the VFW. Her love for reading led her to become a library assistant at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Peggy also enjoyed: community volunteering, baking, gardening, antiquing and bird watching. She treasured socializing with her fellowship groups, book clubs and card clubs.



Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dennis Reno of Wausau; children Keith Reno of Wausau and Kerry (Andrew) Winget of Fond du Lac; sister Dona Balsbaugh of Harrisburg, and her children Sue (Michael) Leong of Lancaster, PA and Debra (Joe) Inhoff of Fogelsville, PA.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 3200 N. Mountain Dr., Wausau. The Rev. Jenn Collins will officiate. Visitation will take place from 1:30 pm until the time of service at the church on Friday.



Memorials may be directed to the or the , The Neighbor's Place or a food pantry of your choosing.



The family would like to thank our relatives and friends for their love and support. Additionally, we would like to thank the entire staff at Mt. View Care Center Lakeview Heights; especially nurses Wendy, Linda, Jen, Brandy, Michelle, Connie and Rachel; Doctors John Carroll, Rick Reding, and Bill Nietert, and the Wausau VA clinic for their outstanding care and compassion. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019