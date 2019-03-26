|
|
Peter A Mattiacci
- - Peter A Mattiacci was born into Eternal Life on March 21, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy" (nee Christoph) for 63 years. Loving father of Mark (Patricia), Steve (Terri), Jean and Paul (Jenny). Proud Grandfather of Michael (Eunah), Lauren (Robert Jr.) Neuville, Lisa (Brad) Wiltz, Katie (Andrew) Evanich, Maggie, Peter, Matt and Nick. Great-Grandfather to Sam, Christine, Grace, Emily, Owen, Austin, Ava and Jacob.
Dear Brother to Yvonne Greismer and sister-in-law Patricia (the late Phil). He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lee (the late Bud) Arndt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pete and Judy were born and raised in Waukesha, WI where they were high school sweethearts. Pete worked his entire career for the Wausau Public Schools, from 1958 until he retired as the Director of Health and Physical Education K-12 in 1990. Pete loved his students and his fellow teachers and coaches. As a tribute to his career, scholarships were established in his name in 1995, in Wausau, and at Ripon College where Pete was named as a member of Athletic Hall of Fame in 1983. Pete played 3 sports at Ripon: football, basketball and baseball. His senior year, playing quarterback for the undefeated Ripon Redman, "Pistol Pete", as he was known, was named MVP for his team, All-Midwest Conference and Honorable Mention Little All-American.
After retirement, Pete's true loves were spending time with his wife, Judy and their grandchildren. He and Judy attended as many games, performances and graduations that they could in order to support them. Up until his dementia limited his activities, Pete loved to play golf with his friends at the Wausau Country Club.
His final years were spent at Comforts of Home in River Falls, WI. The family is grateful to his many caregivers, especially Angela Anderson and Julie Bieniek.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, April 1st at the First United Methodist Church, 903 Third Street, Wausau, WI. Visitation will start at 10:00 am and continue until the service at 12:00 pm with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Peter A. Mattiacci 1958 Endowed Athletic Scholarship at Ripon College or to the would be appreciated.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 26 to Apr. 1, 2019