Philip M. 'PT' Thompson
Merrill - Philip M. Thompson, "PT", 84, of Merrill, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
Phil was born April 6, 1935 in Irma, Wisconsin son of the late Theodore and Marie (Anthony) Thompson. He married Norma J. Wethern on May 21, 1960 in Wausau. She survives. Phil had been employed at Marathon Electric, Wausau for 13 years, and worked for over 27 years at the former Lincoln Hills School, Irma. He had been the union president at both locations. Phil enjoyed hunting and fishing, following the Brewers and Packers, traveling, listening to country western music, reading western novels, and watching western movies. But most of all, Phil enjoyed his family and socializing with his many friends. Phil served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1956.
Phil is survived by his wife Norma J. Thompson, Merrill; two daughters, Sally (Steve) McHenry of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Sheila (Darin) Roth of Wausau; one son, David Thompson (fiancé, Lorna Gentz) of Plover; seven grandchildren, Molly (Terry) Sullivan of Chicago, Erin McHenry of St. Paul, Minnesota, Abby McHenry of Inver Heights, Minnesota, Alex Sousek (fiancé, Ariel Loftus) of Weston, Patrick Kleinschmidt of Merrill, Hollie (Laura) Thompson of Madison, and Anthony Roth of Wausau; one great grandchild, Ilan Thompson of Madison; and one sister, Kathy Baker of Birnamwood. Besides his parents, Phil is preceded in death by ten siblings, Ted, Jr., Earl, Ken, Don, Raymond, Irene, John, and triplets Cleve, Carl, and Caroline.
A Memorial Service for Philip M. Thompson will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, Merrill. The Rev. Patricia Schutz will officiate. Burial of Phil's cremated remains will take place at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery, Town of Skanawan, Lincoln County. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM Monday at the church. The Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 24, 2019