Hatley - Phillip H. Postelnik, 76 of Hatley, died on November 7, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.
Phil was born on October 1, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois to John and June (Rowan) Postelnik. On August 23, 1975, he was united in marriage to Audrey Feltz at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Wausau.
Phil always worked in the home building industry. In his early years he worked as a crew foreman at Wausau Home and later in his own business, Phil's Carpentry. In retirement, he was a crafter and made several birdhouses and other yard ornaments. He loved woodworking.
He was a member of St. Florian's Catholic Parish in Hatley was very active with the annual picnic and could be found at the pick-a-stick booth. He was an Elks club member and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino.
Phil went to his heavenly home knowing his life was full of love for family and God. He was a strong and firm man in his beliefs. Always concerned about doing the right thing. Phil cherished his family and enjoyed his grandchildren immensely. Molly and Sadie (granddaughters) were his ray of sunshine (his girls). He spent countless hours caring for them, going to the dollar store, McDonald's and protecting them from storms. The girls will miss him dearly.
Phil is survived by his wife, Audrey Postelnik; daughter, Lori (Jamie) Tocco; sons Kevin (Meghan) Postelnik and Scott (Elena) Postelnik; four granddaughters, Emma & Maddie Tocco and Sadie & Molly Postelnik; brothers Robert Postelnik of California and Tom Postelnik of Illinois as well as many other relatives and friends.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Jack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Florian's Catholic Parish, Hatley. Fr. Gregory Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00am until the time of Mass at the church.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
