Phyllis E. Blume
Marathon - Phyllis E. Blume, 92, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Copperleaf Senior Living, Marathon.
She was born August 22, 1928 in Marathon, daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig (Jagodinski) Hall. On September 26, 1951 she married Norbert Blume at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1999.
Phyllis was a homemaker and farm wife who helped on the dairy farm and later ginseng farm with her husband. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 75 years, Franciscans, past president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women and volunteered at the St. Anthony Retreat Center. Some of her hobbies included making wine, knitting, needlepoint, sewing and baking. She also enjoyed mowing lawn and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.
Survivors include her children, Julianne (Raymond) Streveler and Patricia (John) Landwehr; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Hanneman and Diane (Bob) Fitzke; sister-in-law, Angie Hall, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Norbert, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ann Marie, a sister, Gladys Schuh and brothers, Harold, Alois and Ralph Hall.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be followed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care, comfort and support of Phyllis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School, Marathon.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com