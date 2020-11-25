1/1
Phyllis E. Blume
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis E. Blume

Marathon - Phyllis E. Blume, 92, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Copperleaf Senior Living, Marathon.

She was born August 22, 1928 in Marathon, daughter of the late Julius and Hedwig (Jagodinski) Hall. On September 26, 1951 she married Norbert Blume at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1999.

Phyllis was a homemaker and farm wife who helped on the dairy farm and later ginseng farm with her husband. She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for over 75 years, Franciscans, past president of the Parish Council of Catholic Women and volunteered at the St. Anthony Retreat Center. Some of her hobbies included making wine, knitting, needlepoint, sewing and baking. She also enjoyed mowing lawn and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.

Survivors include her children, Julianne (Raymond) Streveler and Patricia (John) Landwehr; 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; sisters, Arlene Hanneman and Diane (Bob) Fitzke; sister-in-law, Angie Hall, many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Norbert, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ann Marie, a sister, Gladys Schuh and brothers, Harold, Alois and Ralph Hall.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be followed.

The family would like to thank the staff at Copperleaf Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their care, comfort and support of Phyllis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School, Marathon.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
301 Walnut St
Marathon, WI 54448
(715) 845-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved