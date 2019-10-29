Services
1932 - 2019
Phyllis Easker Obituary
Phyllis Easker

Weston - Phyllis P. Easker, 87 of Neenah, formerly of Weston, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living in Neenah.

She was born on September 13, 1932 in Elderon, the daughter of the late Arthur and Olive (Button) Marsh.

On March 17, 1953, Phyllis was united in marriage to Kenneth Easker in Elderon. He survives.

Phyllis was an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Wausau Insurance for many years until her retirement. She and Kenny lived in their Weston house for 56 years making many memories. Phyllis enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, baking and watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. Her and Kenny also enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino, but most importantly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Phyllis was a friend to all and will be deeply missed.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Kenneth; their children, Sharon (Rick) Baldocchi of Crystal Lake, IL and Michael (Vicki Lynn) Easker of Appleton; five grandchildren, Jordan (Erin) Easker, Brandon Easker, Cameron Easker, Melody Lyam and Matthew Baldocchi; one great-granddaughter, Aisha and one brother, Jon (Kathie) Marsh.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Marsh.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30AM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Rothschild. Rev. Richard Block will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10AM until the time of service. Burial will take place on Friday at 3PM at Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
