Phyllis Heise
Marathon - Phyllis Mae Heise, 84, Marathon, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.
Phyllis was born May 5, 1936 in Wausau to the late Martin and Hildegard (Krohn) Seehafer. She was baptized on May 31, 1936 and confirmed on April 2, 1950. Phyllis graduated from Wausau High School in 1954. She married Roger Heise on August 25, 1956 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin and after enjoying 56 years together Roger passed away on February 24, 2013. She dairy farmed with Roger along with baby-sitting her grandchildren and several part-time employments.
Family was most important to her and she was proud of all of them. Phyllis remained a faithful member of Trinity, being active in many church activities throughout the years.
Phyllis enjoyed spending time with friends, going to Marathon swim center, card clubs, doing yard work, baking, keeping photo albums and picking berries in her raspberry patch which she shared with many. Roger and Phyllis travelled to many places over the years, including Europe and Hawaii along with one day bus trips.
Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Renae (Bryan) Wesolowski of Marathon and Ross (Julie) Heise of Newcastle, WA; grandchildren, Angela (Chris) Rice, Benjamin (Ashley) Wesolowski and Amélie Heise; great-grandson, Ezra; and extended family and friends.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be private. All are welcome to watch a livestream of the service beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at helke.com
on Phyllis's obituary page, a recording of the service will also be available for viewing. Pastor Tryphine Schruba will officiate. She will be buried next to her beloved husband at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to help Phyllis's church and her community.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of the Marshfield Clinic Weston Cancer Center and the ER staff of Marshfield Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care and to all of the family and friends who have helped care for Phyllis over the years.