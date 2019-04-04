Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hopperdietzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hopperdietzel


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Hopperdietzel Obituary
Phyllis Hopperdietzel

Wausau - Phyllis Mae Hopperdietzel, 87, of Wausau, entered into her eternal home on April 1, 2019 at Wausau Manor.

Phyllis was born June 28, 1931 to the late William and Otillia (Fuerst) Nimmerguth. She graduated from Athens High School in 1949. She worked in insurance sales for most of her life. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was a very kind and generous person. She was a very positive person with her life moto being "Attitude is Everything". Phyllis and the family enjoyed many weekend get togethers at the cottage. We will miss her sense of humor and quick wit. Phyllis was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Phyllis is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Lorna Mootz, Delores Busche, Jean Radenz, and five brothers, George Nimmerguth, Walter Nimmerguth, Clarence Nimmerguth, Elmer Nimmerguth, and Karl Diedrich.

The family will be holding private services at a later date.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now