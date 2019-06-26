|
Phyllis J. Sheil
Merrill - Phyllis Jane Sheil, age 96, passed away at Azura Memory Care of Wausau on Monday, June 24th, 2019 after a lingering battle with dementia.
Born on February 5, 1923 to Hazel Bouchard Rostal and Henry Rostal, she and her older brother Gordon were raised in Merrill, Wisconsin. Phyllis attended St. Francis Grade School, Holy Cross High School, Edgewood College and the University of Wisconsin, Madison. While attending Edgewood College, she met her husband, Philip. They were married August 24, 1946 and moved to Merrill in 1948 where they were involved in the family business, Heine's Gas and Oil.
She began her career at Forest Products in Madison and then went on to manage the Corner Shop in Merrill for 17 years, fostering her love of fashion. She was very active in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a charter member of Holy Cross Auxiliary, where she volunteered for 44 years.
After her husband's retirement in 1981, Phil and Phyllis spent their winters in Orange Beach, Alabama. She inherited her father's love of cards and enjoyed many sessions of bridge during her lifetime.
Her husband, Phil, preceded her in death after 70 years of marriage. Phyllis is survived by her two sons, Michael (Sue) of Kerrville, Texas and Scott (Jan) of Savage, Minnesota, along with six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 P.M., Noon, Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the Holy Cross Chapel at Bell Tower Residence, Merrill. Father Chris Kemp will preside. Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, Merrill. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Chapel beginning at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
A special heartfelt thanks to the staff at Interim Hospice and Azura Memory Care, for the loving care they provided to Phyllis, and the support they gave her family. And a special thanks to all the family and friends who came to spend time visiting Phyllis.
In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to www.azuramemory.com/make-a-gift/
Online condolences may be made at www.taylorstinefuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 26, 2019