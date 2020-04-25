Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Klinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Klinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Klinger Obituary
Phyllis Klinger

Rhinelander - Phyllis Klinger, 81, Rhinelander, formerly of Mosinee, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Rhinelander.

She he was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Marathon City, the daughter of the late Philip and Alexia (Gertschen) Knauf. She was raised by her stepmother, Delores Knauf. She married Gerald Klinger on Aug. 8, 1959, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He survives.

Phyllis graduated high school in 1956 and then attended nursing school, graduating in 1959. She was employed at Wausau Hospital Center, retiring in 1994, and was extremely proud of her accomplishments in the nursing field. She enjoyed her retirement at their lake home, fishing when they were biting, playing sheepshead, cooking, baking, working in the yard, visiting family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and cruises, and loved to dance. She was a member of St. Monica's Circle.

Survivors, besides her husband, Gerry, include a son, Scott (Pam) Klinger, a son-in-law, Mike (Cindy) Maguire; two grandchildren, Jacie (Chris) Droske and Kimberly (Scott) Van Ermen; three great-grandchildren, Penelope and Samantha Droske and William Van Ermen; three brothers, Philip "Butch" Knauf, James (Rose) Knauf and Tom Knauf; a sister, Mary Jane (LaVerne) Furger; and her dog, Lizzy. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Maguire, a great-granddaughter, Sophia Van Ermen, her stepmother, Delores Knauf, and a brother, Larry Knauf.

Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -