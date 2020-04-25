|
Phyllis Klinger
Rhinelander - Phyllis Klinger, 81, Rhinelander, formerly of Mosinee, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Rhinelander.
She he was born Dec. 5, 1938, in Marathon City, the daughter of the late Philip and Alexia (Gertschen) Knauf. She was raised by her stepmother, Delores Knauf. She married Gerald Klinger on Aug. 8, 1959, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He survives.
Phyllis graduated high school in 1956 and then attended nursing school, graduating in 1959. She was employed at Wausau Hospital Center, retiring in 1994, and was extremely proud of her accomplishments in the nursing field. She enjoyed her retirement at their lake home, fishing when they were biting, playing sheepshead, cooking, baking, working in the yard, visiting family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and cruises, and loved to dance. She was a member of St. Monica's Circle.
Survivors, besides her husband, Gerry, include a son, Scott (Pam) Klinger, a son-in-law, Mike (Cindy) Maguire; two grandchildren, Jacie (Chris) Droske and Kimberly (Scott) Van Ermen; three great-grandchildren, Penelope and Samantha Droske and William Van Ermen; three brothers, Philip "Butch" Knauf, James (Rose) Knauf and Tom Knauf; a sister, Mary Jane (LaVerne) Furger; and her dog, Lizzy. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Maguire, a great-granddaughter, Sophia Van Ermen, her stepmother, Delores Knauf, and a brother, Larry Knauf.
Private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020