Phyllis Lunt
Phyllis Lunt

Ottumwa - Phyllis June Lunt, 88, of Ottumwa, IA, formally of Wausau, died on Friday June 26, 2020 at Vista Woods Care Center, in Ottumwa, IA.

Phyllis was born on Feb. 5, 1932 to the late Henry and Clara (LaBon) Kohnhorst. She married Clifford H. Lunt on Feb. 24, 1951. He preceded her in death on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2008.

Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, gardening, cooking, sewing and the ladies aid through the Lutheran Church.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Debra (Gordon) Wright, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Lunt, Michelle (Richard) Celania and Josh (Brandy) Lunt. 13 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great, Great grandchild. Besides her husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by, Michael S. Lunt, grandchild and Courtney K. Lunt great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at Restlawn Memorial Park, 235962 N. Troy St., Wausau. Pastor Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will follow. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.brainardfuneral.com.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Thank You.
