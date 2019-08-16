|
Phyllis Mae Van Lieshout
Rothschild - Phyllis M. Van Lieshout, 90, died on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was born Phyllis Winnekin on December 17, 1928 in Green Bay, WI. She is the daughter of the late Ralph Winnekin and Mary (Martel) Winnekin. On February 12, 1949, she married James Van Lieshout and moved with him and their young family to Rothschild, WI in 1954.
Phyllis enjoyed a myriad of crafts and her annual trips to craft camp. She was an avid knitter. Friends and family were frequent recipients of her dish rags and scarves.
In retirement, Phyllis participated in numerous volunteer commitments including the Hospice House in Wausau, the Badger State Winter Games and helping the families at St. Care's as an aide in the out-patient surgery waiting room. She also knit caps for the newborn nursery and hats and mittens for the elementary school children who did not have any.
She is survived by her children, Bob (Joan) Van Lieshout, Freeport, IL; Bonnie (Dick) Shane, Greenfield; Theresa (Doug Purdy) Van Lieshout, Wausau; Ann (Jim) Hinner, Madison; and Paul Van Lieshout, Wausau. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and her sister, Faye (Ralph) Klasen, Green Bay; along with many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Bill Van Lieshout; grandson, Joey Hinner; brothers, John Winnekin and Bill Winnekin; and sisters, Mary Servotte and Pat Vanden Avond.
Phyllis will be laid to rest at the Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum during a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to a local Hospice provider of your choice, or the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, 4404 Rib Mountain Drive #234, Wausau, WI 54401.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019