Phyllis Tesch
Tomahawk - Phyllis J. Tesch, 80, of Margaret Drive, Tomahawk, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare Hospital in Weston.
Phyllis was born in Merrill on April 15, 1939 to Adam and Agnes (Winker) Miller. She married Harold Tesch on February 20, 1960 in Gleason. Harold and Phyllis lived and worked in Aurora, Illinois area for most of their lives, retiring in 2004 to the Tomahawk area. Phyllis had worked as a teacher and in the accounting department of Houghton Mifflin Publishing in Geneva, Illinois. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and was a member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Tomahawk.
Surviving Phyllis Tesch is her husband, Harold; two sons, Michael and Tim; and a sister, Darlene Smith. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren.
The Memorial Service for Phyllis Tesch will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Mark Gass will officiate. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Krueger Family Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020