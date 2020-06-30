Phyllis Wierzba
Galloway - Phyllis C. Wierzba, 73 of Galloway, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born on September 17, 1946 in Stevens Point, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Kazmierczak) Wierzba.
Phyllis farmed the family farm in the town of Franzen for many years. She also worked at Bushman's Potatoes and Ambrose Flees' Potatoes. She enjoyed raising chickens, ducks, geese and many other farm animals. Phyllis was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent and its Rosary Society. She was an excellent cook and baker and always treated her nieces and nephews well.
Phyllis is survived by her siblings, Jane (Lesley) Bloecher of Kronenwetter, Myron Wierzba of Galloway, Carol Flees of Rosholt and Robert (Sue) Wierzba of Mosinee; brother-in-law, Robert Stoltz of Bevent; sister-in-law, Jane Wierzba of Schofield, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Phyllis is also survived by Ambrose's children, Ricky (Melanie) Flees, Betty (Mike) Sommers and Dan (Dorothy) Flees.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim; a sister, Virginia and a special friend, Ambrose Flees.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am, on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, at the church, beginning at 4pm and ending with a Rosary Service at 7pm. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:30am until the time of Mass at the church.
Social distancing will be practiced and the Mass will be limited to 100 attendees.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at SchmidtSchulta.com.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.