Priscilla D. Grell



Wausau - Priscilla D. Grell, 87, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



She was born January 1, 1932 in the town of Hamburg, daughter of the late Reinhold and Florence (Kleinschmidt) Graveen. On September 10, 1949, she married Elroy H. Grell at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2004.



At age 35, Priscilla began her working career with the Wausau Insurance Company, a job she truly enjoyed until her retirement in 1993. Among her favorite pastimes, she loved to travel around the country and abroad and enjoyed endless polka dancing with her husband, Elroy. She also liked to play cards and board games and loved spending countless hours with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include, two daughters, Marian (Daniel) Fager, Kewaunee and Lois (Dennis) Gillingham, Wausau; eight grandchildren, Julie (Joe) Bertram, Corey (Debbie) Neumann, Carrie (Andy) Witberler, Ryan (Tracy) Neumann, Josh Fager, Lisa (Chris) Sattler, Heather (Drew) Vorpahl and Denny (Sara) Gillingham; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Graveen, Wausau; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Graveen, Minnesota and Ruth Grell, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Elroy, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jonathon Fager; one son-in-law, Allen Neumann; and one brother, Larry Graveen.



Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.



Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 8, 2019