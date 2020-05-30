Radant Janelle
Mosinee - Janelle Marie Radant - Age 57
Janelle passed away on May 30, 2020, due to underlying health complications.
She was born on May 4, 1963 in St. Paul Minnesota to Marjorie Irene Gibson, Mosinee, WI and Clarence Donald Hunt (Jeanie), Venice, FL
She graduated from Almond-Bancroft High school and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications and Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Steven Point.
She is survived by her husband Al Radant, and fur-babies Daisy and Finnley. On August 28, 1998 Janelle married the love of her life, at their home over-looking the beautiful Wisconsin River.
Janelle started her career in radio broadcasting at Midwest Radio Group, working her way up the ranks to Sales Manager. Later she joined Al in the management of Radant Insurance. Together they expanded the business and met many life-long friends. Recently, Janelle held a number of positions at Marshfield Clinic and Security Health Plan, where she shared many close bonds with her coworkers.
Janelle was a gifted singer and she never passed up an opportunity to sing karaoke with family and friends. She was active in the Mosinee Community Theatre and had a leading role as Mother Superior in Nunsense. "Auntie Janelle" as she was called by her nieces and nephews; never missed a school play, concert or graduation and was a reliable presence cheering in the stands.
Janelle and Al spent their summers on their pontoon, whiling away the days with many friends and neighbors. She was always a gracious host with ready-made snacks, and of course her favorite tunes blaring on her iPod. She was a human jukebox and would break into song at any given moment. She will be most remembered for her witty sense of humor and ability to make the most awkward situation seem funny.
Janelle was a lover of creatures big and small, and she especially enjoyed bird watching, as their backyard feeders are home to many species. She also loved her dogs and beloved cats. As a Flat-Coated Retriever dog "Mom", she participated in several national dog shows. Janelle loved her fur-babies and waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge are Brandy, Buddy, Lily, Koby, Baxter, Whiskers and Sunshine.
Further surviving, sister Julie Levelius (Robert) and brother Jeffrey Hunt (Nikki). Sister in-laws Carol Wambold (Edward), Dee Raasch (Bill).
Nieces and nephews; Benjamin Levelius, Jena Levelius, Jonny Levelius (Kayla), Kailee Borchert (Travis), Dustin Hunt (Amie), Avery Faehling (Shannon), Thomas Hunt, Alan Wambold (Heather Ross), Wayne Wambold (Jennifer), John Wambold (Andrea). Denise Schael-Gama (Phumelele), Amy Mattle (Bill), Bradley Raasch (Roberta), Chris Raasch (Angela), and great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal Grandfather Arthur Bender, Grandmother Irene Bender, Paternal Grandfather Clarence Hunt, and Grandmother Lila Hunt and many aunts and uncles. Mother-in-law Deloris Radant, and Father in-law Floyd Radant.
Janelle's loving and caring spirit will live on in others… as she gave in death as she gave in life. She was an organ and tissue donor.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral service "will be" held for the family. A Celebration of Janelle's life will be held on Date/Time/Location OR in the future.
Psalm 104:12 "The birds of the sky nest by the waters; they sing among the branches."
Gifts of remembrance and memorials can be sent to the Mosinee Community Theatre, Marathon County Humane Society or the Flat-Coated Retriever Society of America committed to the health, rescue and wellbeing of dogs.
Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be at www.bestefh.com
