Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ralph Dirk VanVuren


1932 - 2019
Ralph Dirk VanVuren Obituary
Ralph Dirk Van Vuren

Altoona - Ralph Dirk Van Vuren, age 86, of Altoona, WI, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Prairie Pointe Rehabilitation, Altoona.

Ralph was born December 22, 1932, in Ringle, WI, to the late Ralph and Elvira (Zank) Van Vuren. He graduated from Waniscan High School, Wausau, with the Class of 1951. Ralph entered the US Air Force in 1952. He served in the Korean War as a mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1956. Ralph went on to graduate with a Bachelors Degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1960. He worked as an auditor for the State of Wisconsin until his retirement in 1987. Ralph was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Altoona. He was an avid card player and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his sons, Mark Van Vuren of Spooner, WI, David (Sherry) Van Vuren of Eau Claire, and Alan Van Vuren of Jefferson, WI; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marlene Weiler and Carol Henderson.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, with Deacon Bob Chittendon officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI.

To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
