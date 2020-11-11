1/1
Ralph G. Swanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph G. Swanson

Winchester - Ralph G. Swanson, Winchester, WI, died peacefully, going home to his Lord, Nov. 3, 2020. Ralph was 100 years young, celebrating this birthday on May 24, 2020, with friends, family and a car parade. Ralph was born to Esther and Gotfred Swanson, Iron Mountain, MI, on May 24, 1920.

Ralph was preceded in death by Harriet, his beloved wife of 73 years and Ben, his only brother, Marquette, MI. Ralph was the loving father of 4 children: Pam (Richard) Wegner, Egg Harbor, WI; Skip(Ralph Jr.) (Barb) Swanson, Phillips, WI; Ron (Sherry) Swanson, Surprise, AZ; Jim (Debi) Swanson, Stevens Point, WI. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

Details of a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Ralph and Harriet Swanson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Michigan Tech Fund, 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49931. Condolences and cards may be sent to Jim Swanson, 1905 N. Pine Bluff Rd., Stevens Point, WI 54481.

Online condolences and full obituary at nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved