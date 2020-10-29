1/1
Ralph Hurley
Ralph Hurley

Wausau - Ralph E.Hurley, age 83, of Wausau died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Ralph was born on July 1, 1937 in Hancock, Michigan to the late Ralph and Emilia (Sved) Hurley. He graduated from Houghton High School, where he was the point guard for the 1955 state championship basketball team. He was also an avid bowler and golfer throughout his life. He married Mary Smith and together they had three children; Debra, Timothy, and Sandra. He would later marry Carol Weissinger and along with her children they became one big family. Ralph moved to Springfield, Missouri where they were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church. Ralph served on the church property committee, church council, was active with the habitat for humanity, was a youth mentor, and organized their annual golf tournament. Even in the heart of Kansas City Chief's country, he stayed true to his love for the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ralph is survived by his children Debra Heinzen, Sandra (Dave) Jagler, Tim (Brenda) Hurley; step children Kathy (Cliff) Kirchner, Mike (Patty) Galante, Judy Galante, Helen Skiba, Fred (Patty) Galante, and Val (Connie) Galante; sister Patty (Vic) Brunamonti; first wife Mary Smith; 31 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews

Besides his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Carol Hurley, brother Bob Hurley, and sons-in-law Tom Skiba, Mitch Heinzen, and Scott Krahn.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. For those who wish, you may view the live stream of the service at www.brainardfuneral.com. The Rev. Dan Freiburg will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity.

The family would like to thank Primrose and Copperleaf for their care and compassion.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
