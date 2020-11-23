Ralph Murkowski



Wausau - Ralph Murkowski, age 80, of Wausau Wisconsin, passed away on November 12, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Hospice House.



Ralph was born on September 19, 1940 in the town of Rietbrock near Poniatowski to Ray I. and Leona (Trawicki) Murkowski. He attended Holy Family Grade School in Poniatowski and graduated from Athens High School in 1958. Ralph attended Art School in Milwaukee and then returned to the Wausau area where he was employed by Marathon Electric until he retired.



Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Ray I. and Leona and his brother LeRoy. Survivors include sister-in-law Kathleen Murkowski of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and nephews Andy Murkowski of Wausau and Jason (Jayne) of Marshfield along with close friends Bob Schmit, Jerry Chuilli and Scott Andreske.



Peterson/Kramer Funeral home assisted the family with funeral arrangements. St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wausau will host a visitation on Wednesday, December 2 from 10 until noon followed by a prayer service. Masks will be required at St. Michael's and social distancing will be enforced. Attendance will depend on your comfortability.



A private burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Poniatowski.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Ralph's name will be established at a later date



His family would like to say Thank You to the caregivers at Aspirus Hospital (Palliative Care Unit) as well as Aspirus Hospice House.









