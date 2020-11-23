1/
Ralph Murkowski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Murkowski

Wausau - Ralph Murkowski, age 80, of Wausau Wisconsin, passed away on November 12, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Hospice House.

Ralph was born on September 19, 1940 in the town of Rietbrock near Poniatowski to Ray I. and Leona (Trawicki) Murkowski. He attended Holy Family Grade School in Poniatowski and graduated from Athens High School in 1958. Ralph attended Art School in Milwaukee and then returned to the Wausau area where he was employed by Marathon Electric until he retired.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Ray I. and Leona and his brother LeRoy. Survivors include sister-in-law Kathleen Murkowski of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and nephews Andy Murkowski of Wausau and Jason (Jayne) of Marshfield along with close friends Bob Schmit, Jerry Chuilli and Scott Andreske.

Peterson/Kramer Funeral home assisted the family with funeral arrangements. St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wausau will host a visitation on Wednesday, December 2 from 10 until noon followed by a prayer service. Masks will be required at St. Michael's and social distancing will be enforced. Attendance will depend on your comfortability.

A private burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery in Poniatowski.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Ralph's name will be established at a later date

His family would like to say Thank You to the caregivers at Aspirus Hospital (Palliative Care Unit) as well as Aspirus Hospice House.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved