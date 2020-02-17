Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Sternberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Sternberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Sternberg Obituary
Ralph Sternberg

Green Bay - Ralph Sternberg, 92, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born on August 20, 1927, to the late Otto and Bessie (Benson) Sternberg in Wausau. On August 8, 1950, Ralph married the late Dorothy Bergeson in Green Bay.

Ralph managed the Red Owl grocery store in Green Bay for 36 years. He then operated Ralph's Olde Tyme Piano Company on Main Street. Ralph was a member of the Lion's Club and served as club president. He enjoyed going to auctions to buy and sell his collections. Ralph cherished his family and was a big-hearted father. We wouldn't be who we are today without the love of our parents.

He is survived by his children, Mary Ellen (Wallace) Mac Mullen and Amy Sternberg; granddaughter, Erin (Adam) Wolf; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ethan, Layla and Jack; one nephew; two nieces; many friends throughout the years.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his brothers, Myron and David; and his sisters, Florence and Gladys.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

Memorial donations may be sent to area Humane Societies.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for all of their love and kindness during Ralph's stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -