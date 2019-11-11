|
|
Ralph Weeks
Wausau - Ralph Weeks, 78, of Wausau, passed quietly on Nov. 10, 2019.
He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana, to Juanita and Russell Weeks. In High School, he played football, basketball and baseball (which later he was a referee for those sports). After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving 20 years with two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the military as a recruiter.
He met Karen in 1974 and they married in August of 1975. They moved with Karen's three children to Wisconsin. The couple started foster parenting in Michigan and continued in Wisconsin. Ralph and Karen, along with raising her three children, helped over 250 foster children. In 2011, they received the Foster Parents of the Year in the state of Wisconsin. After retiring, Ralph went to work at the post office for 20 years. He was a town chairman and had served on the Marathon County Board.
Ralph loved to travel and play golf. The best time playing golf was when he beat his brother, Bob.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; and he was the father to Cash, Russell (Chris) Weeks; stepfather to David Bouyear Jr. (Carol Davidsowski), Lisa (Kris) Reynolds and Lance (Christine) Bouyear; grandfather to Alex Weeks, Anthony Weeks, David Bouyear III (Misti), Joshua Reynolds, Brendan Reynolds, Sasha Bouyear and Antone Bouyear; great-grandfather to Haley Bouyear and David Bouyear IV; brother to Robert (Jane) Weeks, Don (Susan) Kieger, Kay (Bob) Stephens Weeks, Janet Schnurpel and Patty Weeks.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita and Russell; step-father, Loran Kieger; sister, Patty; son, Cash; and brother-in-law, Bob Stephens.
The family will be having a celebration of Ralph's life (to be determined at a later date).
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019