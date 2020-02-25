|
Randal A. "Randy" Adams
Wausau - Randal A. "Randy" Adams, 57, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born November 12, 1962 in Wausau, son of the late Stanley and Arlene (Zemke) Adams. On January 27, 1984 he married Charlet VanDerGeest in Wausau. She survives.
Randy was a talented chef and worked in culinary business for 30 years. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Randy was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first.
Survivors include his wife, Charlet Adams, Wausau, his son, Chad (fiancé Brittany Suwyn) Adams, Wausau, his brother, Merlin (Kim) Adams, Ironwood, MI and his nephew, Tyler (Jenny) Adams, Michigan. Randy is further survived by five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law and many friends and co-workers.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020