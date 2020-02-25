Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal A. "Randy" Adams


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randal A. "Randy" Adams Obituary
Randal A. "Randy" Adams

Wausau - Randal A. "Randy" Adams, 57, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born November 12, 1962 in Wausau, son of the late Stanley and Arlene (Zemke) Adams. On January 27, 1984 he married Charlet VanDerGeest in Wausau. She survives.

Randy was a talented chef and worked in culinary business for 30 years. He enjoyed cooking, golfing, the Packers, Badgers and Brewers. Randy was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first.

Survivors include his wife, Charlet Adams, Wausau, his son, Chad (fiancé Brittany Suwyn) Adams, Wausau, his brother, Merlin (Kim) Adams, Ironwood, MI and his nephew, Tyler (Jenny) Adams, Michigan. Randy is further survived by five sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law and many friends and co-workers.

A Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now