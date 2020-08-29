Randal J. Parkin
Wausau - Randal ("Randy") J. Parkin, 56, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home. Randy was born December 2, 1963, in Wausau, to the late Arlon and Jeanne (Spreutels) Parkin. He courageously fought and survived two different cancer battles and a heart defect, and struggled with other health issues. Randy's quirky sense of humor was appreciated and enjoyed by many, including the doctors and nurses who cared for him over the years. He easily found ways to make others laugh, even during his illnesses.
Randy graduated from Wausau West High School in 1982 and attended UW Marathon Campus. Over the years, he worked as a laborer at Weyerhaeuser Paper Mill, an apartment manager, and a carpenter. Randy's passions were the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and fishing! He spent many afternoons and evenings listening to and watching his beloved sports teams. As much as Randy loved sports, he loved his family and friends more. His quick wit and one-liners kept everyone on their toes, and he loved to stump people with unique vocabulary terms. He had an exceptional memory which gave him the ability to quote many scriptures and other facts at will. He truly enjoyed time with family, especially during larger gatherings that included his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Randy always thought of others first and was generous in giving what he had. He was blessed with an amazing extended family of friends who would do anything for him. He especially cherished time with the "Group" at Mike's and fishing with Kirk. Randy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Randy is survived by his brother, Rick Parkin (Holly Kohl), Rib Mountain; two sisters, Debra (Mark) Woller, Rib Mountain, and Wendy Marquardt (Mike Clark), Mosinee; three nephews, Jason Woller, Rob Hoehn, and Mathew Parkin; four nieces, Samantha Robinson, Danielle Igl, Michaela Marquardt, and Sarah Woller, and his great nieces and nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ahuja, Dr. Platta, and Dr. Miles and many nurses and other health specialists for the outstanding dedication, care, and kindness provided to Randy. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
.