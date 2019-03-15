Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randal Soper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randal S. Soper


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Randal S. Soper Obituary
Randal S. Soper

Wausau - Randal "Randy" S. Soper, 58, Wausau, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 10, 1960 in Eau Claire, WI, son of the late Samuel and Rosalyn (Dalen) Soper.

Randy was a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years, he worked as an IC Administrator for Graebel Van Lines in Wausau.

Among his favorite pastimes, Randy enjoyed fishing, golfing, muscle cars, playing his guitar and listening to music.

Survivors include, his son, Ryan Soper, Wausau; fiancée, Kelly Narlock, Wausau; ex-wife, Mary Finnegan and her children, Shawn Zastrow and Sarah Gavinski; sister, Patty; sister-in-law, Doris Soper; nephew, Adam Soper, niece, Erin Cesterow; and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Rick" Soper.

Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now