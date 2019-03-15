Randal S. Soper



Wausau - Randal "Randy" S. Soper, 58, Wausau, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



He was born October 10, 1960 in Eau Claire, WI, son of the late Samuel and Rosalyn (Dalen) Soper.



Randy was a veteran of the United States Navy. For many years, he worked as an IC Administrator for Graebel Van Lines in Wausau.



Among his favorite pastimes, Randy enjoyed fishing, golfing, muscle cars, playing his guitar and listening to music.



Survivors include, his son, Ryan Soper, Wausau; fiancée, Kelly Narlock, Wausau; ex-wife, Mary Finnegan and her children, Shawn Zastrow and Sarah Gavinski; sister, Patty; sister-in-law, Doris Soper; nephew, Adam Soper, niece, Erin Cesterow; and many other relatives and friends.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Rick" Soper.



Memorial services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. Rev. Joy Nelson-Jeffers will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary