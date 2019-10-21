|
|
Randall Schuh
Wausau - Randall "Randy" Schuh, 93, of Wausau passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born May 30, 1926 in Chicago to the late Tobias and Martha (Seliger) Schuh. After moving to Marathon, Randy graduated from Marathon High School. On July 21, 1948, Randy married Gladys Hall in Marathon. He worked as a lineman for Wisconsin Public Service retiring in 1988. In his younger years, Randy enjoyed working in his shop, reading, camping, boating and traveling. He and Gladys loved to go Square Dancing and playing Sheepshead with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys of Wausau, four children, Claudia Schreiner of Waukesha, Daniel of Wausau, David (Kathryn Crawford) of Andover, MA, Jeffrey of Portland, OR and eight grandchildren, James (Brandy) Schreiner, John (Yuling Jiang) Schreiner, Jennifer Schreiner, Rebecca and Rachel Schuh, Cameron, Jordan and Carter Schuh and one great granddaughter, Daisy Schreiner; and other extended family. Randy was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Dennis Schreiner, brother, Lowell and sister, Gloria Brusky.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1104 S. 9th Ave., Wausau. Father Sam Martin and Father Tom Huff will concelebrate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Visitation will resume on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care and Mt. View Rehab Services for the care and kindness they gave Randy and our family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019