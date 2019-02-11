|
Randol L. (Randy) Steininger
Fall Creek - Randy Steininger, 61, Fall Creek WI (formerly from Mosinee, WI) lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Thursday January 31, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire WI with his Love, Jodi Lazar, by his side.
Randy was born on October 21, 1957 to Elaine (Koprowski) Hanson and the late Jerry Steininger in Wausau, WI.
Besides Jodi Lazar, Fall Creek WI and his mother, Elaine Hanson, Weston WI, Randy is survived by his son, Keith Gray, Wausau, WI and 4 half brothers and sisters, Carrie (Lane) Hoeft of Wausau, Timothy (Amy) Hanson of Brillion, WI, Jerry Steininger Jr of Brainerd, MN and Deanna Steininger also of Brainerd, MN. He is further survived by a granddaughter, Rebekah Lynn Gray, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Randy was predeceased by his father, paternal grandparents, George and Marge Steininger, Milwaukee WI and his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Esther Koprowski, Mosinee WI.
Randy always had a passion for cars and racing. He worked in several body shops in the Eau Claire area until opening his own. He loved NASCAR, four wheeling with his friends and mud bog racing. He fixed up a 1949 Jeep (The Twister) and won many trophies over the years. He was at his happiest while mudding. He met and made many friends in the racing community where he was known as "Spiker". When he wasn't able to race any longer, he loved spending his summer's with Jodi and his many friends at his and Jodi's camper on the lake at Le Mere's Campground.
Jodi and his family would like to thank Randy's friends for the great support and many kindnesses they have shown during his illness. You don't know what that meant to him, and means to us, to know he had you as a second family. Friends are the family you choose.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home 312 South Stone St. Augusta, WI 54722 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019