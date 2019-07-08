|
Randolph C. Henkelman
Town of Hewitt, Marathon County - Randolph C. Henkelman, 82, of the Town of Hewitt, Marathon County, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
Randy was born May 2, 1937, in Lincoln County, Wisconsin, son of the late John and Dora Henkelman. He married Donna Wiensch on November 30, 1957. She preceded him in death on July 30, 2010. After school, Randy attended a trade school for masonry work. He worked for a short time for Herb Beyer Masonry and then went into business with his brother, Clifford. They worked together on residential, commercial and industrial construction projects. After Clifford passed away, Randy worked solely on building cabinetry. Randy enjoyed fishing, spending time at his cottage in Watersmeet, Michigan, taking trips to the casino, and building furniture. He also enjoyed collecting Old Style Beer memorabilia. Randy was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County, where he served as an usher, and served on the cemetery board and various other committees. Randy was also a member of the Town of Hewitt Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy (Steve) Grosskreutz of Kronenwetter and Lisa Henkelman of Mosinee; sons, Bruce (Lorraine) Henkelman of Mosinee and Ken Henkelman of Wausau; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren with one on-the-way; 12 great-great-grandchildren with one on-the-way; sisters, Mavis (Gordon) Schubring of Merrill and Linda Henkelman (Peg Conn) of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Ruth Henkelman of Wausau and Shirley Henkelman of Merrill; and 14 sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law on Donna's side of the family. Randy was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Henkelman; his parents, John and Dora Henkelman; great-granddaughter, Brynn Hardel; brothers, Clifford Henkelman and David Henkelman; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law on Donna's side.
The funeral service for Randy will take place at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Town of Pine River, Lincoln County. Rev. Nicole Welke will officiate. Burial will take place at Calvary Lutheran Church Cemetery, Town of Pine River. The visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 12:00 P.M., Noon, Saturday all at the church. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill is assisting the family will arrangements.
A special thank you to Judy Onopa, Kevin Wirkus, Rob and Gail Daley, Sandy Jalinski and Barb Dietrich for their never ending love and friendship. Thank you also to the compassionate and caring staff at Mount View Care Center.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019